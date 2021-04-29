Watch: Jason Statham Means Business In New Wrath Of Man Trailer

Just like mid-budget action icons Liam Neeson and Gerard Butler, you almost always know what you’re going to get when you see a film starring Jason Statham. Indeed, if the actor is headlining the pic, then it’s a safe bet that you’ll be treated to lots of scowling, punching, kicking and shooting, with a pithy one liner or two thrown in for good measure. And that’s far from a bad thing.

Guy Ritchie’s Wrath of Man looks to be no exception to the rule, either, which will now arrive on the May 7th release date vacated by the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Widow. A new trailer has been released for the pic to hype up its premiere and as you can see up above, it shows us that Statham means business, with the 53 year-old looking to be comfortably in his wheelhouse here as an armored truck driver who can certainly hold his own in a fight.

Will it break the mold in any way or offer us anything we haven’t seen before? Unlikely, but Wrath of Man is still shaping up to be a must see for fans of the actor’s brand of no nonsense action and promises another thrilling ride when it lands next month.

Of course, there’s also the appeal of seeing Ritchie and Statham working together again, with the duo having collaborated in the past on Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch and Revolver. Not to mention that they’ve also got an untitled action thriller in post-production which we should be getting soon.

But for now, we can look forward to Jason Statham dishing out his usual style of action when Wrath of Man touches down on May 7th. Don’t miss it.