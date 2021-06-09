Watch: New Space Jam: A New Legacy Trailer Teases More Looney Action

25 years after Michael Jordan shot hoops with Bugs Bunny, the Tune Squad is back to team up with LeBron James this time for Space Jam: A New Legacy – and it promises to be one of the biggest movies of the year. It’s certainly been one of the most-discussed, with the sequel frequently trending on social media for reasons both good and bad. Well, it’s about to break the internet again with this latest trailer, which teases more crossover mayhem.

The unique USP of New Legacy is that, on top of having the Looney Tunes interact with the basketball legend, it will also dive into the wider Warner Bros. multiverse and feature cameos from numerous legendary characters from WB’s back catalog. See if you can spot any we haven’t seen before in previous trailers in this new promo, which you can catch in the player above.

With a movie like this, plot really isn’t what you’re watching for, but here’s what the synopsis teases, anyway. When they are trapped in virtual reality the Serververse by an evil A.I. named Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle), the only way James can save his son Dom (Cedric Joe) is by leading Bugs, Daffy and company to victory in a basketball match against the Goon Squad, virtual avatars of other basketball stars like Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard.

While reaction to what we’ve seen of the movie so far has been pretty positive, the whole “Pepe Le Pew getting cancelled” debacle has overshadowed some of the hype somewhat, as has the mixed reception to Zendaya being cast as Lola Bunny, with some fans feeling the Spider-Man actress’ voice doesn’t fit the character.

Still, we’re fully expecting Space Jam: A New Legacy to make a big impact when it finally debuts in theaters and on HBO Max – for 30 days – in just over a month’s time on July 16th.