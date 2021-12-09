Legend of the White Dragon, a new sci-fi action romp that stars many original Power Rangers cast members, was created in the spirit of the original show but has a more mature take on the franchise. You can watch the trailer above.

The crowd-funded film from directors Aaron and Sean Schoenke features the mixed martial artist and actor Jason David Frank. In addition to Frank, who portrayed the iconic “green” ranger Tommy Oliver in Power Rangers, the film will also star other alumni from the kids show, including Johnny Yong Bosch, Jason Faunt, Ciara Hanna, Yoshi Sudarso, and Chrysti Ane. The film also stars Jason’s daughter Jenna Frank, the aforementioned co-director Aaron Schoenke, Mayling Ng, King Bach, Rachele Brooke Smith, Kevin Porter, Cerina Vincent, Michael Madsen, David Ramsey, and Mark Dacascos.

According to its website, the film’s story centers around Jason David Frank’s Erik Reed, also known as the White Dragon, returning to his home of Virtuo city three years after being defeated in an epic battle against an ancient overlord, Ashtagor. The crystal he used to become the White Dragon was broken in two and lost amid the altercation. Erik is now more vulnerable than ever due to his identity being revealed and being the subject of blame for the destruction and collateral lives lost, becoming a fugitive.

Legend of the White Dragon, which secured more than $500,000 via a Kickstarter campaign, is expected for release sometime next year.