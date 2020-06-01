The cast of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings reunited online yesterday to talk about all things Tolkien and go behind the production of one of the greatest movie trilogies in the history of cinema.

People all around the world are going through a difficult time right now. To say that this is one of our darkest hours would be an understatement. But even when things seem to be desperate, J.R.R. Tolkien’s concept of “eucatastrophe,” which is a sudden turn of events from bad to good, can help us fight off this darkness. Alas, there are not a whole lot of stories right now that depict this inevitable truth, which is why Josh Gad’s idea to reunite the cast of The Lord of the Rings was as timely as it was needed. Yesterday, the Fellowship of the Ring came together again in Gad’s Reunited Apart YouTube series.

Appearing next to the nine members that set out from Rivendell on the journey of a lifetime were other supporting cast members, including Karl Urban and Miranda Otto, who played Eomer and Eowyn respectively. Andy Serkis was there, too, along with Liv Tyler’s Arwen Undómiel. Additionally, Peter Jackson and his wife Fran Walsh took part in the Zoom call. As if that weren’t enough to get the blood of LOTR fans pumping, Howard Shore, the man behind the music of Middle-Earth, also made a surprise appearance.

Apart from giving interesting tidbits of information about what went on behind-the-scenes during the production of The Lord of the Rings, the cast also recited some of their most memorable lines from the films. In fact, if we didn’t know any better, we’d say that the actors were trying to cram as many fan-service moments into the reunion as possible. Not that we’re complaining, mind you.

“I remember when we all said goodbye, 30 years ago, that we were all going to have regular reunions. Have you been having these reunions without me?” Ian McKellen asked at one point during the call.

It looks as though these reunions are pretty rare, even among the cast, which makes us all the more grateful for this opportunity to have them together one more time, even if only briefly.