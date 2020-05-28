The Lord Of The Rings Fan Are Freaking Out Over Cast Reunion

In just a couple of days, The Fellowship will reunite again in Josh Gad’s Reunited Apart YouTube special, which has prompted The Lord of the Rings fans to lose their cool.

It’s been almost 20 years since the first LOTR movie by Peter Jackson came out and engulfed people in the journey of a lifetime. Even after so long, The Lord of the Rings remains one of the greatest trilogies in the history of cinema. The highly-successful debut of Middle-Earth in live-action then led to another prequel trilogy with the adaptation of The Hobbit. Now, seeing the great potential of Tolkien’s rich fictional world, Amazon Studios has secured the rights to an adaptation of the story and are currently hard at work developing the next ambitious undertaking in the world of Arda.

The company has also found its unique cast of actors to portray the Children of Eru, but that doesn’t, by no stretch of the imagination, imply that fans are ready to say goodbye to the original cast who portrayed The Fellowship in Jackson’s trilogy. And if you, like me, are one of those people who find themselves missing The Lord of the Rings characters every now and again, then today is your lucky day.

After the announcement came that the cast and crew of the OG trilogy were reuniting online, fans showcased a range of strong emotions. From screaming and crying to expressing joy, here are some of the best reactions from Tolkienists on the internet:

When Gandalf showed up I cried and cheered. My neighbors are probably concerned 😂😭❤️ — 🦋tonnisolo🦋 (@meeeskamouse) May 27, 2020

Me: I honesty hate all of these cast reunion zooms.

Josh Gad: The Lord of The Rings.

Me: *cries in elvish* — Lauren (@laurkgreb) May 27, 2020

Josh I am FULLY sobbing, thank you, you fully made my day. It sounds dumb AF but all I needed was to hear Frodo and Gandalf's lines unexpectedly. ❤ — ꜱᴀʏ ʏᴇꜱ ᴛᴏ ᴛʜᴇ ᴊᴇꜱꜱ – 🏳️‍🌈 ℝ𝕃𝔹 (@WhyJessWhyJess) May 27, 2020

was not prepared to get emotional at the gandalf quote 😂😭 — chelsea (@g0thghost) May 27, 2020

OH MY GOD THIS IS SO EXCITING!!!!!!!!!😱😱😱😱😱🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/rN4lkxP6kg — Hildi🦦🦥🌍⛰☘ (@otterybatch) May 27, 2020

I 100% just broke down crying. https://t.co/MzOIgoWLKK — [extremely soft Hozier voice] ehmmm (@sharminated) May 27, 2020

As you can see in the video above, Gad talks to Sean Astin about the possibility of a live chat with the cast of The Lord of the Rings, at which point Elijah Wood joins the call. Soon after, the other two hobbits, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd arrive, followed by Orlando Bloom, who’s as gorgeous as the day he let us know that the Uruk-Hai were taking the Hobbits to Isengard. The cast then cap off the teaser with Ian McKellen, who recites his memorable lines from The Fellowship of the Ring:

“So do all who live to see such times, but that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us,” he says, smiling.

If you want to see The Fellowship reminisce about the good old days, don’t miss the chance to catch the full reunion episode on May 31st, starting at 9:00 AM PT/12:00 PM ET.