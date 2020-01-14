Amazon Announces Full Cast For The Lord Of The Rings Series

Amazon Studios has officially announced the main cast for The Lord of the Rings series, and as expected, the new adaptation will take advantage of big names while also bringing along some other lesser-known talents to portray the children of Eru in the world of Arda.

The new live-action adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings has been a topic of wild debate ever since it was announced by Amazon as part of a deal with the Tolkien Estate. Up until now, a few reports have detailed the secretive production. For instance, there were talks that Peter Jackson may helm the project, even though the director later denied these rumors. After that, Amazon revealed the producers and writers with an official teaser, and then there were reports about the potential plot for the series.

And now, after renewing the show for a second season even though the first one has barely started filming, Amazon’s officially revealed the first group of regulars that will appear in the new adaptation. These names include Owain Arthur, Robert Aramayo, Nazanin Boniadi, Ema Horvath, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, and Daniel Weyman.

Executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay welcomed these new names to their creative team by saying the following:

“After undertaking an extensive global search, we are delighted finally to reveal the first group of brilliant performers who will take part in Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series. These exceptionally talented women and men are more than just our actors: they are the newest members of an ever-expanding creative family that is now working tirelessly to bring Middle-earth to life anew for fans and audiences worldwide.”

Of course, there were previously some reports about Horvath, Mawle and Kavenagh joining the cast, but Amazon never confirmed it. Now, we know that the trio will indeed make an appearance in the series. What’s more, Will Poulter had joined the production in September but exited last month due to scheduling conflicts with his other commitments.

From what we understand, there are still a few more key roles left to be filled in The Lord of the Rings as well, but for now, this is the cast you can expect to see on screen and once we learn of who else Amazon ropes in, we’ll be sure to let you know.