Amazon Renews The Lords Of The Rings TV Show For Season 2

With the streaming wars now getting underway, all the major players are sinking hundreds of millions of dollars into producing their own original content designed to keep viewers hooked. Of course, one of the biggest upcoming TV shows arriving on a streaming platform is Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings, and it seems the company is pretty confident in it as they’ve gone ahead and renewed it for a second season.

That’s right. Despite the project only being in the early stages of development, and next to nothing about it having been revealed yet, Deadline brings word that Amazon has already ordered up a second run, proving that they have big, big plans in store for the property and look to make it one of the cornerstones of their streaming service. And why wouldn’t they?

After all, Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies were all box office behemoths and fans have been hungry for more Middle-earth content ever since The Hobbit trilogy wrapped up. Clearly, Amazon believes this could be the next Game of Thrones and honestly, it might be.

While casting hasn’t really fired up just yet, we do know that the Powers That Be are going all out when it comes to putting together the best writers and producers in the industry. From what we understand, The Lord of the Rings creative team includes everyone from Lindsey Weber (10 Cloverfield Lane), to Bruce Richmond (Game of Thrones), and Gene Kelly (Boardwalk Empire). And there are many, many more names alongside those three that all come with an impressive list of credits.

All things considered, it’s a strong team of talent and as Amazon’s wildly ambitious series continues to coalesce, you can bet that they’ll be able to put together an equally as exciting cast to bring their Lord of the Rings TV series to life.