Watch: MCU Villains Unite In Incredible Dark Avengers Fan Trailer

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen so many great superhero teams like the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Defenders and, of course, the Avengers, with the X-Men and the Fantastic Four soon to follow. The franchise has had a lot of success uniting Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to take down the forces of evil, then, but what if the tables were turned and the only hope for humanity was the bad guys. Or, more specifically, the Dark Avengers?

Hollywood’s been trying to put together a good villain team-up film for some time now and the results haven’t been that ideal. David Ayer’s awful Suicide Squad is getting a complete revamp with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Sony attempted to shotgun the Sinister Six into The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which inevitably killed the franchise. So, it’s safe to say the industry hasn’t figured out how to unite the worst of the worst to save the day yet.

The MCU has a smorgasbord of great villains and antiheroes that are formidable threats on their own, but have them join forces and that’s a battle that fans would no doubt camp out for a week to see. And while there’s no word yet on if a Dark Avengers movie is indeed next on the agenda, one talented individual has now created a video of what such an endeavor could look like.

YouTuber Billy Crammer has brought viewers another thought-provoking concept preview for a Dark Avengers film that’s stacked with some fan-favorites. Wolverine, Vulture, Venom, the Punisher, Kingpin, Bullseye and Morbius all make an appearance in this thrilling fan creation, which teases what could potentially be a pretty great movie.

As mentioned above, there’s been no official word on a project like this happening, but there are rumored to be three Avengers movies in development and one of them is said to be some sort of spin on the Dark Avengers. Marvel also allegedly has big plans for both Spider-Man and Tom Hardy’s Venom, two characters who have ties with the sinister team in the comics.

Tell us, though, would you like to see a movie like this materialize one day? Head on down to the comments section and share your thoughts.