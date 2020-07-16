Watch: The New Mutants Can’t Be Stopped In This New Trailer

It’s no secret that The New Mutants has spent an incredibly long time teetering on the verge of seeing the inside of a cinema – too long, perhaps.

In fact, it’s kind of become a bit of a running joke now, to the point where the studio (formerly Fox, now Disney) recently (re)introduced Josh Boone’s upcoming X-Men spinoff by declaring “we’re back,” and handing it an August 2020 release date, which it’s still holding onto.

Yes, the release date remains in place for the time being and with it not being too far off now, the Mouse House is beginning to rev up The New Mutants‘ hard-wired promotional machine, hoping to spark some excitement for the long-gestating X-Men movie. And the latest content drop comes in the form of the above trailer, which tells us: Nothing will stop the New Mutants.

Of course, this all arrives ahead of the film’s Comic Con at Home panel, which is set to go down on Thursday, July 23rd at 2pm PST. And, like this latest preview, the studio will no doubt be crossing their fingers that it manages to get audiences pumped for the long-awaited spinoff.

To be fair, all of the trailers have been genuinely promising and while it remains to be seen if releasing it in the summer is a good idea – what with people still hesitant about going back into the theater – at least we’ll finally soon be able to lay eyes on the movie. After all, it’s been a very, very long time coming.

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams and Charlie Heaton, among others, The New Mutants will be with us on August 28th. Though, at this point, we’ll believe it when we see it.