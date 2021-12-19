We’re getting a brand new taste of what’s to come in the soon-to-be-released sci-fi action film sequel starring Keanu Reeves, The Matrix Resurrections, with a new clip from the movie which you can watch right here.

Though the exact plot details of the film are still unclear, the story seems to center around Reeves’ Thomas Anderson, AKA Neo, rediscovering that he is trapped in a computer simulation.

However, this time around faces both new and familiar will help Neo realize the dream-like dilemma he is in, such as Jessica Henwick’s Bugs, a new character to the franchise, reminding him of his past.

Just like the very first Matrix movie, an extended metaphor of Alice in Wonderland and chasing the white rabbit down a hole to another land is reused in Resurrections, with Bugs sporting a similar shoulder tattoo that we saw inked on one of Neo’s hacker clients in the 1999 original. However, this time around, Bugs is seemingly in the know about the Matrix and leading Neo back out of it, unlike the unwitting messenger who was merely used to lure Neo into the nightclub where he first meets Carrie-Anne Moss’s Trinity in the first film.

What’s more, Bugs tells Neo he inspired them to awaken by seeing him leap off a building, but not fall, sometime in the past. There’s all kinds of clues to unravel about what the plot of the film might be, since Bugs further explains that at the time Neo jumped off the building, he looked like a completely different person, “a different you,” they say.

The clip concludes with Neo agreeing to join Bugs through a door teeming with light emanating from the other side after seeing Bugs’ rabbit tattoo.

You can catch The Matrix Resurrections in theaters and on HBO Max Dec. 22.