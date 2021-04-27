Watch: Netflix Drops New Trailer For Its Summer 2021 Movie Slate

As we head into May, Netflix has announced its full slate of original movies that are coming over the next few months. Accompanying the list of release dates for its numerous much-anticipated films is a sizzle reel which gives us our first glimpse at many of them, and it showcases the likes of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, Amy Adams thriller The Woman in the Window and Kevin Hart comedy-drama Fatherhood.

Indeed, Netflix has a huge slate of original pics coming from May until August, offering hard hitting dramas, teen romcoms and everything in between. Things kick off with Monster on May 7th, which follows a black honor student whose life falls apart after he’s wrongly accused of a felony. June’s additions, meanwhile, include Awake, a dystopian flick starring Gina Rodriguez about a world where humanity has lost the ability to sleep.

July then brings Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, a feature-length spinoff of the acclaimed animated series from producer Guillermo del Toro. Moving on to August, and you won’t want to miss Jason Momoa action vehicle Sweet Girl, He’s All That – a gender-flipped remake of the classic 90s teen movie She’s All That – and the final chapter in The Kissing Booth trilogy.

Speaking of trilogies, Netflix is also set to launch horror franchise Fear Street this summer. Based on the books by R.L. Stine and starring Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink, three films will be released one month after the other.

Here’s the full breakdown of Netflix’s summer movie schedule, which also contains Liam Neeson survival flick The Ice Road and satirical animation America: The Motion Picture.

Monster – May 7th The Woman in the Window – May 14th Army of the Dead – May 21th Blue Miracle – May 27th Awake – June 9th Wish Dragon – June 11th Fatherhood – June 18th Good on Paper – June 18th The Ice Road – June 25th America: The Motion Picture – June 30th Resort to Love – July 29th Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans – July The Last Letter From Your Love – July Sweet Girl – August 20th He’s All That – August 27th Beckett – August The Kissing Booth 3 – August Fear Street trilogy – Summer TBA

For a list of every new addition that’s on its way to Netflix in May, click here. Or, head through here for what’s due on all the various streaming platforms this week.