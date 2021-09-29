Watch: New Scream Promo Reveals First Look At The Return Of David Arquette’s Dewey

Some movies are sort of a gateway to scary films; you watch the first one, and you’re hooked. Scream is one of these, and also one of the best slasher films of all time. It’s got everything you want in a horror movie; sex appeal, parties, a chilling feeling that someone is always around any corner, and a storyline that brings it all together in a way that says “it could happen to you.”

Wes Craven’s work of genre deconstruction is still a favorite of ours; we’re talking about the kind of movie we could watch a couple of times a month and not tire of. The Scream franchise has four films already, and a 5th installment is scheduled to open in theaters early next year. Similar to the original, the upcoming film is just titled Scream and intended to be a relaunch of the series, and fans can’t wait.

Ghostface is an icon of horror, and while many have taken on the role of the killer, Skeet Ulrich as Billy Loomis and Matthew Lillard as Stu Macher still reign supreme. There’s nothing like that first movie that sets everything into motion.

As the lead-up to Scream is officially upon us, we’re getting a look at a returning favorite, David Arquette, as Dewey in a tweet inviting fans to book their stay at the house that started it all.

Dewey is a fan favorite, and he doesn’t ever have the easiest road in the films, but he’s fantastic, and we can’t wait to see him in the 2022 film. Here’s a look at Arquette in character as he welcomes you home to Woodsboro for a scary movie marathon.

You’re not scared are you? Learn how to book your stay @airbnb & see the new SCREAM in theaters January 2022 @ScreamMovies pic.twitter.com/ZRm4q1SucI — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) September 29, 2021

You can see Scream in theaters from January 2022.