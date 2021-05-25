Watch: Last Night In Soho Trailer Teases Edgar Wright’s New Horror Movie

Edgar Wright is one of the most exciting and inventive filmmakers in the business, but it’s been a rocky road bringing his latest effort Last Night in Soho to the big screen.

The writer/director was hot off the success of Baby Driver earning over $226 million at the box office and winning three Academy Awards when he first signalled his intentions to dive into the realms of psychological horror, with the project being announced in January 2019. Last Night in Soho came together awfully quickly after that, with shooting calling it a wrap in August.

However, the Coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc with its release schedule, and having initially been dated for September 2020 and then April of this year, it’s now set to arrive in October, while during that time stars and former Bond Girls Diana Rigg and Margaret Nolan have both passed away.

Luckily, the trailer looks to be another home run for Wright’s filmography, as he ventures into different genre territory once again. Recent Golden Globe winning The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy headlines the ensemble as singer Sandy, who appears to have a mysterious connection to Thomasin McKenzie’s Eloise after the latter somehow winds up in 1960s London and comes face-to-face with her idol.

The footage hardly makes the ins and outs of the narrative any clearer, but Wright is famed for subverting the expected tropes and formulas on any film he makes, so nothing about Last Night in Soho promises to be straightforward. It looks weird, wild and more than a little trippy, so it’s at least perfectly befitting the reputation of Swinging Sixties London, this time with the added elements of a psychedelic, psychological cross between horror and thriller.