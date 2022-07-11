WATCH: ‘NOPE’ BTS featurette reveals Jordan Peele’s ‘most ambitious’ movie yet

After the huge success of Get Out and Us, Jordan Peele has high expectations to meet with his upcoming horror NOPE, starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun. A newly released BTS featurette reveals the scope of the movie, which Peele calls his “most ambitious” filmmaking endeavor yet.

Shot on IMAX cameras, NOPE combines sci-fi, mystery, and horror when two ranch-owning siblings, OJ and Emerald Haywood, played by Kaluuya and Palmer, respectively, find an unidentified floating object hovering over their land.

“I personally wrote something without any regard to how possible it was,” Peele shared, hinting at the film’s epic nature, which he said could not have been achieved without the help of cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema. A veteran when it comes to sci-fi film photography, Van Hoytema has worked on the visual wonders that are Ad Astra, Tenet, Dunkirk, and Interstellar.

“We shot on IMAX cameras and we were not shy of doing very extreme or crazy things with those cameras,” Van Hoytema explained. “Exhilarating,” “always creative,” and “fun” were some of the expressions the revered cinematographer used to describe NOPE.

Get Out and Us proved Jordan Peele is a visionary, but NOPE might just take the director’s filmography to the next level. “I wanted immersion, an awe and a fear and a wonder we all had when we were kids,” he said of his choice to shoot on IMAX. For the director, NOPE stands out as the “biggest adventure” he has ever tried to tell.

Made for the cinema experience, NOPE is set to hit theaters July 22.