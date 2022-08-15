Well, folks, we did it; Queen Latifah and Ludacris are starring in an action-thriller together. We have officially solved movies, we have arrived at the landmark to end all landmarks, and every director in the world can put their feet up and pat themselves on the back; over a century of hard work has led up to this peak realization, and they deserve to reap the everlasting rewards.

Indeed, End of the Road, the upcoming Netflix film fresh with a brand new trailer, stars the two rappers in a breakneck action flick rife with all the tension of a thrilling blockbuster.

Queen Latifah stars as Brenda, a recent widow, and mother of two children. After making the choice to relocate with her kids and brother (Ludacris) in tow, Brenda finds her and her family thrust into the middle of a harrowing situation when they find a dead body in the motel that they stopped at for a night. With the killer hot on their heels and a hefty bag of conspicuous cash thrown into the mix, the stakes have never been higher for a road trip.

What looks to be an exciting addition to Netflix’s already high-profile summer slate, End of the Road, will be the first film in over 20 years helmed by Primetime Emmy Award nominee Millicent Shelton (30 Rock, Black-ish, Locke & Key). Also starring alongside the two illustrious leads are Beau Bridges, Frances Lee McCain, Mychala Lee, and Shaun Dixon.

End of the Road will premiere on Netflix on Sept. 9.