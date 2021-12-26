Watch: Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell get festive in ‘Spirited’ first look

Ryan Reynolds is currently in the midst of a sabbatical from acting, one that he’s definitely earned after running himself into the ground over the last three years, both onscreen and away from the bright lights of Hollywood.

The A-list star, action hero, gin magnate, soccer team owner, award-winning advertising executive and more besides will have his figurative feet up until at least the summer of 2022, after which many fans will be hoping that his first port of call will be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s long-gestating Deadpool 3, which has been in development for two years already.

This being the prolific Reynolds, though, he already has another two movies in the can awaiting release next year. One of them is Apple’s festive musical comedy Spirited, and the actor has shared a behind the scenes motion video to celebrate the holiday season, which you can check out below.

Ryan Reynolds Shares First Look At His New Christmas Movie 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A modern re-telling of A Christmas Carol with Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer has the potential to be a lot of fun, the only bad news for those desperate to see it is that there’s another year to go until Spirited, not that it was ever going to stake out a prime summer release.