Watch: Ryan Reynolds brought to tears after winning award

While the release of Netflix’s Red Notice saw star Ryan Reynolds come in for some criticism after viewers started to grow tired of seeing him play the same character in every movie, he’s still one of the biggest stars in the business.

He might be on a sabbatical until at least next summer having shot Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Free Guy, Red Notice, The Adam Project and Spirited back-to-back, but as a married father of three that also owns a soccer team, a gin brand, a mobile service provider and an advertising agency, he’s still got enough to keep him occupied.

Adding another award to his increasing list of accolades, Reynolds was awarded the Governor General’s Award on Friday night by Canada’s Mary Simon, which featured a five-minute long appreciation video that involved musician Steven Page. As you can see below, the actor was caught up in the emotion of the moment.

Last night, Canada honoured me with a Governor General's Award and this video. I'm not crying. It's just maple syrup. @stevenpage is a friend and legend for wasting this amazing song on me. Thank you to Her Excellency, @GGCanada, Mary Simon. #GGAwards @CanadasNAC I'm a wreck. pic.twitter.com/0ALteFw2QN — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 27, 2021

Reynolds was chosen as this year’s recipient due to his work with various charitable organizations alongside wife Blake Lively and his all-round enthusiastic pride in being Canadian, and it’s certainly unusual to see the normally unflappable 45 year-old taken by surprise and letting his emotions get the better of him.