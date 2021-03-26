Watch: Green Lantern Replaces Martian Manhunter In Justice League Fan Edit

During the buildup to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, all sorts of top secret cameos were rumored, with Ryan Reynolds’ Green Lantern regularly being named as a potential candidate. There was even talk that the deal was signed and ready to go, which obviously turned out not to be the case, although the director did admit that he’d toyed with the idea of including Hal Jordan at one stage.

When the news broke that the epilogue featured a secret cameo from a fan favorite DC character, Reynolds was forced to speak up and deny that it was him, and it turned out to be Harry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter despite the fact that those closely following the progress of the Snyder Cut had known for a long time that J’onn J’onnzz was set to make his long awaited DCEU debut.

Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern Faces Darkseid In Justice League Snyder Cut Fan Art 1 of 2

Snyder recently revealed that the climactic guest star was originally supposed to be John Stewart before Warner Bros. forced him to abandon those plans, but a new video has now made its way online that seamlessly integrates Reynolds’ member of the Corps into the final moments of Justice League, and it works surprisingly well.

Using footage and dialogue from the infamous 2010 box office bomb, it’s Hal Jordan who answers the call this time around instead of Martian Manhunter, and you can only imagine how the fans would have reacted if this is how the Snyder Cut had played out. The leading man may have just watched Green Lantern for the very first time last week, but he’s spent enough time bashing it over the years that we’re starting to get the impression that he wouldn’t have minded a spot in Justice League to finally provide some closure to his ill-fated stint as the intergalactic superhero.