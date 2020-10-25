Ryan Reynolds’ Deal For Justice League Reshoots Reportedly Ready To Go

When the Snyder Cut of Justice League was finally announced to be happening after a two and a half year fan campaign, the idea of reshoots never really crossed anybody’s mind. Of course, there were rumors that the filmmaker would love to get the band back together to capture some additional footage, but with Warner Bros. already funnelling $300 million into the movie the first time around, it didn’t seem likely.

That all changed, though, when it was confirmed that several members of the principal cast would be back to shoot new scenes including Ben Affleck and Ray Fisher, although Henry Cavill has since strenuously denied his involvement. Not only that, but there have been several major additions including Jared Leto’s Joker and Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke, with a few more being speculated to join in the near future.

Snyder teased that the Green Lantern Corps could factor into his new cut of the movie, too, after being briefly glimpsed during the theatrical version’s opening battle, which inevitably led to talk that Ryan Reynolds might be tempted to suit up again to finally draw a line under his association with Hal Jordan almost a decade after headlining Martin Campbell’s box office bomb.

Now, insider Grace Randolph is claiming that if scheduling can be worked out, the Deadpool star is willing to return for the Snyder Cut, as you can see below.

And here’s #RyanReynolds as #GreenLantern #SnyderCut UPDATE: Hearing he REALLY wants to do, just a matter of fitting it into his busy schedule. Deal ready to go, again just need to make it work time-wise. It would be BRILLIANT & so great for everyone involved, find that time! pic.twitter.com/VPs9ovwxLT — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) October 24, 2020

Reynolds is currently shooting Netflix’s Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson and will then move straight onto the streaming service’s untitled time travel flick, but if he manages to sneak away for a day or two and head to the Justice League set, then Warner Bros. will no doubt try their hardest to keep it under wraps so as not to spoil the surprise.