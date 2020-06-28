Watch: Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Crashes X-Men Reunion Party

Fox’s X-Men universe began in 2000 and is still going, despite the Disney/Fox merger having completed some time ago. The last movie in the franchise will be The New Mutants, which is slated for an August 28th release (though I’ll believe it when I see it). And though that will bring the series to its official end, fans of the iconic heroes got a nostalgic little treat earlier this week.

In a hilarious new video made for Global Citizen’s Global Goal: Unite for Our Future project (which celebrates the heroism of healthcare workers), we saw a number of X-Men stars reunite to chat about their experiences with the franchise. This star-studded event featured Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Halle Berry and Famke Janssen pleasantly reminiscing over Zoom. But the the vibe was kinda spoiled when none other than Ryan Reynolds gatecrashed the party.

Ian McKellen disappeared immediately, with the rest of the cast getting amusingly uncomfortable at him spoiling things. It wasn’t long before Reynolds invited in James McAvoy and Sophie Turner and poked fun at the jumbled, confused and very busy X-Men chronology. McAvoy proceeded to make a pretty damn funny “Two Professors, One Cup” gag, and they started disconnecting en masse.

Turner claimed she’d mistaken this for the Game of Thrones reunion, Jannsen and Berry went to the Bond one, Stewart to Star Trek and McAvoy to the uh… Split Zoom party. Finally, awkwardly, just Jackman and Reynolds were left, with Reynolds quipping that “that fell apart quickly. Guess it’s just you and me Logan.” Then, Liev Schreiber joined, making it an X-Men Origins: Wolverine-only get together. Oh well.

Hopefully, we’ll hear something more on Deadpool 3 pretty soon, though rumors suggest it’s set to be a while before the Merc with the Mouth pops up in the MCU. Let’s just hope those stories about him being introduced hopping between universes in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness prove true. Beyond that, we have a whole new generation of mutants to look forward to when we finally meet the MCU’s X-Men.