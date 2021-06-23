Watch: Scarlett Johansson Reveals New Black Widow Clip

It’s been a long time coming, but the wait is almost over, and in just sixteen days the Marvel Cinematic Universe will release its first big screen blockbuster since Spider-Man: No Way Home arrived in July 2019 when Black Widow comes to theaters and Disney Plus Premier Access.

Hopes are high that the return of the biggest franchise in the business will continue to reignite the box office, especially with Fast & Furious 9 dropping this coming weekend, even if the Mouse House’s previous hybrid releases like Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon haven’t fared particularly great from a commercial perspective, which is a little surprising when you consider how well the majority of Warner Bros. and HBO Max’s simultaneous debutants have performed.

The early reactions to Cate Shortland’s prequel have been hugely encouraging, though, with the general consensus being that the mantle of Black Widow appears to be in the very safe hands of Florence Pugh. During a recent talk show appearance, Scarlett Johansson offered up some new details regarding her long-awaited solo debut, as well as a new clip, which you can check out below.

The rooftop chase is a staple of action cinema for good reason, because it provides plenty of scope for running, gunning and dangerously jumping between buildings, with all of the above represented in the latest Black Widow footage. Projections have the post-Civil War espionage thriller tracking for an opening frame of around $90 million, and there’s a lot of MCU fans desperate to see one of the shared universe’s most popular characters finally get her time in the spotlight fourteen months behind schedule, so it should be another smash hit for Kevin Feige’s outfit.