Watch: Shang-Chi Star Wants To Stop Talking About His Viral Tweets

Simu Liu has already mastered the art of social media in a number of ways, even before he was cast as the title character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, although his follower count will have increased substantially in the wake of the movie’s record-breaking box office success.

Back when he was still a relatively unknown actor starring in sitcom Kim’s Convenience, Liu famously tweeted Marvel asking when the franchise would introduce an Asian superhero. He then followed that up by inquiring about Shang-Chi, and the tweet blew up massively when he was introduced onstage during 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con.

However, being asked about it constantly during the Shang-Chi promotional trail has got to be exhausting, so in a new interview that you can see below, Liu outlined that he really wants people to stop asking him about it.

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Photos Tease An Action-Packed Ride 1 of 19

Click to skip



































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s not as if his social media game isn’t strong enough, with Liu previously channeling Loki‘s Mobius by posting images of himself riding a jet ski in a tribute everyone’s favorite Time Variance Authority analyst, while he even used his previous career as a stock photo model to poke fun at those who predicted the worst for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.