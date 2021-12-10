Watch: Sony releases first minute of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

As you’re no doubt aware, we’re exactly one week away from the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is comfortably the biggest cinematic event of the last two years and possibly the most hotly-anticipated blockbuster in general since Avengers: Endgame.

The hype has been steadily rising for months, which was made abundantly clear when the tickets going on sale crashed websites all over the internet and even led to some genuine fisticuffs. Sony and Marvel know they’ve got a monster hit on their hands, the only real question is how high Tom Holland’s third solo outing can fly.

To drum up even more buzz, Sony has now released the first minute of No Way Home, or rather the first 45 seconds or so. As Holland said previously, it picks up seconds after the conclusion of Far From Home, with Mysterio having outed Peter Parker’s secret identity to the world, which spells bad news for everyone close to him.

As we all know, though, Doctor Strange will end up lending an assist for a spell that ends up going so horribly awry that multiple villains from alternate realities descend to wreak havoc upon New York City. With just seven days to go, Spider-Man: No Way Home is only going to continue cranking up the fervor on a daily basis.