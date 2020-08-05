Watch: New Star Wars Video Highlights Every Ship In The Sequel Trilogy

The ships of Star Wars are some of the most iconic in science fiction and you’d have to be living under a rock not to be able to identify at least an X-Wing or a TIE Fighter. Disney’s Sequel Trilogy recognized this, giving us a number of variants of the classic crafts, bringing back past favorites and introducing some cool new designs. But just how many types of ships were there across the entire trilogy?

Well, a new video posted on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel claims to have listed them all in chronological order, taking us on a nicely edited (and soundtracked!) tour of the Sequel Trilogy while labelling each type of ship as they appear. According to this video, there are 85, although almost half of them are featured in the final battle of The Rise of Skywalker.

Of course, eagle-eyed fans have already picked over every frame of that battle, so there’s not a huge amount of surprises there. Still, it’s nice to see the streamlined Naboo Starfighter from The Phantom Menace, a Wookiee gunship from Revenge of the Sith and the Ghost from Star Wars Rebels.

This is just the latest in the channel’s Star Wars by the Numbers series, and despite being targeted at children, I have to admit that they put some serious effort into these. Previous hits have included Every Droid in Star Wars, Every Leia Look in Star Wars and Every Surface Vehicle in Star Wars. But those pale in comparison to the truly astonishing feats of time and editing required to create the Doors Opening Vs. Doors Closing in Star Wars and Every Time ‘Master’ is Said in Star Wars videos.

Whoever’s putting these things together probably deserves a big raise and by this point, likely knows Star Wars better than most people at Lucasfilm do.