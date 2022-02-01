Watch: suspenseful ‘No Exit’ trailer brings the chills to Hulu

The new trailer for 20th Century Studio’s No Exit promises to bring the chills. The paranoia-inducing suspense thriller that takes place in a darkened, snowy landscape is releasing on Hulu later this month.

Based on the well-regarded 2017 novel of the same name by Taylor Adams, No Exit stars Havana Rose Liu in her feature film leading role debut as Darby, a young woman who is stranded by a blizzard on the way to a family emergency.

Forced to find shelter at a highway rest stop with a group of strangers, Darby stumbles across an abducted girl in a van in the parking lot, setting in motion a terrifying life-or-death struggle to figure out who among the group is the kidnapper.

The film also stars Dennis Haysbert, Danny Ramirez, David Rysdahl, Dale Dickey, and Mila Harris.

No Exit is directed by Killing Ground‘s Damien Power, written by Ant-Man and the Wasp scribes Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, and helmed by The Queen’s Gambit producer Scott Frank.

20th Century Studios had optioned the feature rights for No Exit back in 2017 before Disney bought out the studio. During that time, Logan writer Frank became attached to the project as a producer. Power, Barrer, and Ferrari then joined the film in March 2019. The film’s production, which took place in New Zealand, wrapped on June 29, 2021.

No Exit is not to be confused with a 2017 firefighter ensemble drama that at one point had the same name, as that Josh Brolin-starring film was later redubbed Only the Brave.

Watch the ice-cold thriller No Exit in your favorite cozy attire and cup of hot cocoa on Hulu Feb. 25.