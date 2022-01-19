Watch: ‘The Batman’ TV spot says vengeance is coming to Gotham

So far, every trailer for The Batman has been absolutely stunning. Matt Reeves’ twisted take on Gotham City looks incredible, this is hands down one of the best Batsuits ever seen on film, and Robert Pattinson is primed to silence his critics with a truly intense Dark Knight.

We’re now under two months from release, and the promotional campaign is in full gear, with toys hitting shelves and billboards popping up all over major cities. Now, a new TV spot is airing that fits most of the coolest trailer moments into a single minute.

As far as I can tell there’s no new footage here, though the tone and dialogue add more fuel to the theory that Pattinson’s Batman is focused on vengeance for his parents, to the exclusion of all else in his life. In the comics it’s generally accepted that the character needs balance in order to function, so Pattinson apparently pretty much abandoning being Bruce Wayne will likely come back to haunt him.

New 'The Batman' promo art features a cool Catwoman & Caped Crusader 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

There are also further hints that Paul Dano’s Riddler will unearth dark secrets from the Wayne Family history, with references to “lies”, and that Bruce Wayne is a “part of this”. He’s as confused as the rest of us, though I’m betting they’ll follow various comics’ storylines and reveal that the Wayne family has some serious skeletons in its closet.

The Batman hits theaters on March 4th, 2022.