Watch: The entire MCU sings ‘Deck the Halls’ to celebrate Christmas

‘Tis the season to be jolly, especially in the MCU. Marvel Studios are in an especially festive spirit this year. This season of Hawkeye is showing Clint Barton struggling to get to his family for Christmas after getting mixed up in an action-packed gangland adventure, and Spider-Man: No Way Home is also being set in and around the holiday season.

Now the official Marvel UK & Ireland Twitter account has posted an impressively edited video showing the entire MCU singing ‘Deck the Halls’. Check it out:

If you've ever wanted to hear the Avengers sing a Christmas carol, this one's for you… pic.twitter.com/0Ga0Szw7o2 — Marvel UK & Ireland (@MarvelUK) December 4, 2021

Kudos to whoever put this together as it looks like it took an insane amount of time to assemble. I particularly enjoyed Captain Marvel aggressively saying “Carol” and the multiple clips of Hulk roaring to fill out the ‘la la las’. There are also some seriously deep cuts in there, with Nicholas Barrera’s Ernesto from Ant-Man among those making an appearance.

Marvel definitely have Christmas in mind right now, with Kevin Feige recently explaining that one of their aims was to make it a Christmas classic:

“I hope Hawkeye is necessary viewing for the holidays. It’s fun, we’ve always wanted to do a story at Christmas … I love the idea of it being a perennial that people can check out every holiday season. I love that it’s debuting just before Thanksgiving, it concludes just before Christmas.”

Beyond Hawkeye and No Way Home, the most Christmasy MCU movie has to be Iron Man 3. Director Shane Black often sets his movies over the holidays, with the movie full of Christmas trees, tinsel, and fairy lights.

Another MCU Christmas treat could be the release of Eternals on Disney Plus. That film’s 45-day theatrical run ends in late December, with insiders pegging December 22nd as a likely date for it to debut on streaming. We haven’t seen any official announcements yet, though it’d be a nice surprise to mark the start of the long-awaited winter break.

More on the MCU’s Christmas plans as we hear it!