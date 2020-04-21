Watch: Tom Hardy Reveals Venom 2 Logo With New Teaser

Venom was a surprising hit for Sony back when it released in 2018. While the studio probably had some confidence that a solo outing for a beloved anti-hero would perform alright, it’s unlikely that anyone predicted that it would earn close to $850 million at the box office.

But as we now know, the film was a huge success and really kickstarted Sony’s plans to craft a Marvel universe of their own. Venom 2 was set to land in October, but thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s now been moved, with the pic currently penciled in for a summer 2021 release. June 25th, 2021, to be exact.

That’s a long ways off, no doubt, but to ease the wait, Sony gave us a few goodies today. First, they revealed the official title, which is Venom: Let There Be Carnage. A bit goofy, sure, but it at least tells us exactly what’s in store. Beyond that, though, star Tom Hardy also dropped a little teaser over on Instagram, showing off the first logo. And you can check it out for yourself down below:

Venom 2 Set Photos Offer Best Look Yet At Cletus Kasady's New Haircut 1 of 4

Sure, it’s not much, but with still so long to go before release, it’s probably all we’ll get for a while. Besides, we already know a good deal about the hugely anticipated sequel.

As the title suggests, Eddie Brock is set to square off against his arch-nemesis, with Woody Harrelson and his new and improved haircut ready to give Tom Hardy a run for his money as Cletus Kasady and his maniacal alter-ego Carnage. When we’ll get our first official look at the villain, that we don’t know, but hopefully Sony won’t make us wait too long.

In any case, it’s clear that the studio is now ready to start up the promotional campaign for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, even if all we’re getting are these small teases. And with any luck, it won’t be too much longer before we get more.