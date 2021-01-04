Watch: What’s On Disney Plus Trailer Teases January’s New Arrivals

Although Disney Plus was initially dismissed by many as merely a digital alternative to owning home releases of the animated classics, its swiftly growing library of content has allowed it to become one of the premiere streaming services currently available. Now, a trailer has arrived to preview the highlights of the new movies and TV shows to be added throughout January, and you can check it out up above.

Films newly available this month include Mary Poppins Returns, a sequel to the beloved ‘60s classic that sees the magical super nanny reappear to the Banks children as adults when she’s most needed, to save them from the spiral of hopelessness and despair into which they’ve fallen.

Epic, meanwhile, is a CG animated story where a teenage girl visits her reclusive scientist father, only to be shrunk down to tiny size after being entrusted by the dying Queen of the Forest to uncover how to save the woodland and its miniature people from destruction by an evil overlord who wants it to rot into oblivion.

We also got The Wolverine this month, the second of the Canucklehead’s solo outings, which often gets forgotten about from being sandwiched between the mediocre X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the sublime Logan, but its loose adaptation of his comic book exploits in Japan make for compelling viewing.

Behind The Scenes Photos From The Wolverine That Every Fan Should See 1 of 29

Click to skip























































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

On the TV side of things, the big release is WandaVision, a story of surreal 1950s Americana brought into being by Scarlet Witch’s despair at Vision’s death unlocking the extent of her reality warping powers. Meanwhile, Earth to Ned is a comedy faux talk show hosted by an alien who abandoned his plans to conquer the Earth after becoming enamored with its pop culture, portrayed with a mix of puppetry and guests utterly playing into the conceit.

Of course, we also have to mention Dinosaurs, an older but equally entertaining series utilizing puppets and animatronics. A ‘90s sitcom about a family of anthropomorphic thunder lizards, it uses a simple setup and slapstick humor to hide thematic depth and allegorical discussion of contemporary issues.

For more, here’s the full list of titles seen in the trailer:

Mary Poppins Returns Isle of Dogs Horton Hears a Who Wild Uganda Mega Hammerhead Dr. Doolittle 3 Mr. Popper’s Penguins Epic Great Shark Chow Down Ramona and Beezus 700 Sharks Ferdinand The Wolverine Texas Storm Squad WandaVision Earth to Ned Dinosaurs Elena of Avalor Legends Disney Insider The Incredible Dr. Pol Disney Fam Jam Toy Story That Time Forgot Pixar Popcorn Beyond the Clouds Making of Burrow Making of Out Star Wars: Forces of Destiny

Tell us, though, what will you be catching on Disney Plus this month? As always, let us know down below.