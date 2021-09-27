Watch: Two Spine-Tingling Clips From Netflix’s No One Gets Out Alive

The spookiest time of the year is upon us, and everyone is binging horror classics, diving into new terrifying film and tv series, and surrounding themselves with the type of entertainment that makes it hard to sleep at night. The ghouls and goblins, witches, and even the crazed killers are making their way back to the forefront of the pop culture realm.

Many streaming services have already released their fun and frightening lineups for the Halloween season, and one of those is Netflix. With an impressive array of old favorites and new releases, fans won’t have to skimp on the spooky factor this year.

One of those is the upcoming film; No One Gets Out Alive, coming to Netflix on September 29th. The synopsis for the film, provided by Netflix, is as follows.

Desperate and without documentation, a woman from Mexico moves into a rundown Cleveland boardinghouse. Then the unsettling cries and eerie visions begin.

The film stars Cristina Rodlo, Marc Menchaca, David Figlioli and is based on a novel, of the same name, by horror writer Adam Nevill. The novel description gives more detail into what the young woman’s life will look like in the Netflix horror film.

As the tenant experiences life in the boardinghouse, strange occurrences and visions plague her and she suddenly realizes that the life she tried to escape from might have been a lesser evil compared to what she’s found. It’s a supernatural-horror book, and the Netflix film will follow suit, so it won’t be an easy watch for those who are genuinely spooked by the idea of ghosts and supernatural frights.

Bloody Disgusting premiered two clips from the upcoming film today. Santiago Menghini, director of the film, shared information about each clip with BD, and of the first, the shower scene, Menghini had this to say about what he was hoping to accomplish.

“In this scene, Ambar is beginning to understand that all is not what it seems in this house… that the bumps and creaks she hears in the night might not just be expanding pipes. They might be screams…I wanted to play with the use of sound to build mystery and dread. Uncertainty feeds anxiety. From this point on, it is clear something is terribly wrong with this house.”

In an additional scene, Amber is faced with a fear different from the ghosts and spirits that inhabit her building. Menghini had this to say about the clip and the horror it builds. It truly is spine-tingling.

“This scene was great fun to design. I was always struck by the image of the sobbing woman at the end of the corridor. Should Ambar approach or run away? With this film the aim is always to keep the audience on their toes – just when they think they know what’s going on, we want to throw a new element into the mix.”

No One Gets Out Alive hits Netflix on September 29th.