Watch: Venom: Let There Be Carnage Reveals Gnarly 4-Minute Clip

It seems like just yesterday that Sony revealed a brand new clip showcasing the first time Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady makes his transformation into the titular villain in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. It was actually Monday, which made sense because it was Venom Day, but the studio has already come back with even more.

We’re just two days away from the hotly-anticipated superhero sequel exploding into theaters, and we’ve now got a much longer look at Carnage’s big debut. As you’d expect, it pushes the limits of its PG-13 rating as we see the death row inmate survive his own execution by morphing into a terrifying alien parasite with a huge grudge to bear.

The early reactions to Andy Serkis’ film haven’t been universally glowing, but if you were a fan of the first installment, then chances are you’ll get a real kick out of Let There Be Carnage. So much of the talk recently has been focused on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man that it’s become all too easy to forget that Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock is facing multiple threats in his second solo adventure that he needs to defeat before he can even consider crossing paths with the Web-Slinger.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is well-placed to put a serious dent in the box office this weekend, and then it probably won’t be long until we find out what the plans are regarding a threequel, with that mythical credits scene surely setting the stage.