Watch: Venom: Let There Be Carnage TV Spot Unveils New Footage

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is finally just a couple of weeks away from arriving in theaters, so Sony is in the midst of the last leg of the marketing machine for the long-awaited sequel to 2018’s Venom. Following his debut in the first film’s post-credits scene, Woody Harrelson is back as Cletus Kasady. Serving as the main villain of the piece now that he’s bonded with the psychotic Carnage symbiote, Kasady promises to be more than a match for Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his own symbiotic significant other.

And this new TV spot reveals a bunch of new clips from the sequel, showcasing a number of the movie’s leads. The promo might only clock in at 15 seconds, but it still manages to squeeze a lot in. Check it out in the video above.

It kicks off with the escaped Kasady causing havoc on the streets of San Francisco, before Venom takes off into the night, crying “Let’s go eat bad guys!” Naomie Harris’ Shriek enters a room menacingly, and then we get a glimpse of Kasady kidnapping Anne Weying (Michelle Williams). “Every decision has consequences, Annie,” says the crazed killer. In the final clip, he transforms into his monstrous alter ego, remarking, “I’d like you to meet Carnage.”

Venom 2 shares its PG-13 rating with its predecessor, but director Andy Serkis has promised that it will push the certificate’s limits with its darkness and action. Sure enough, early reactions have been hugely positive, praising it as an “exhilarating” ride possessing a “kinetic energy” that is a “marked improvement” on the original movie, with many singling out Harrelson as giving a terrific performance as Carnage.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage was supposed to land a whole year ago, but now it’s finally almost here. Don’t miss it in theaters from October 1st.