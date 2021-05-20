Watch: The War Continues In Justice League 2 Fan Trailer

All of the social media campaigning in the world probably won’t change anything when it comes to Zack Snyder’s Justice League sequels and getting Warner Bros. to issue the go ahead, especially given the language used by the filmmaker to describe the studio in recent interviews.

Indeed, he’s called them “aggressively anti-Snyder” and even said that he thought he’d be sued if he publicly supported the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement. Not to mention that he described the process of completing HBO Max’s Justice League as akin to torture. Suffice it to say then, the once fruitful relationship between the two parties appears to be pretty fractured.

But that won’t stop the fans from holding out hope that maybe one day, the director will get to finish his trilogy and a new video from YouTuber Billy Crammer that you can see up above imagines what a potential sequel may look like. Nicely edited and well put together, we must say, it does a great job of teasing a potential Justice League 2.

It’s certainly an exciting taste of what could be, but as mentioned above, the restoration of the SnyderVerse seems like a long shot at this stage, with Zack already moving on and jumping over to Netflix to helm Army of the Dead, while WB execs have made it very clear that they have no interest in continuing the mythology he first started back in Man of Steel.

Still, stranger things have happened, though until the studio changes their stance, we’ll just have to settle for fan trailers like the one above to scratch our itch for a possible Justice League 2.

Tell us, though, do you think a sequel will ever materialize? Sound off below.