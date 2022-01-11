Watch: Zoë Kravitz is on the run in ‘KIMI’ trailer

Having done a thoroughly terrible job of retiring, during when the time he directed the entirety of The Knick and Broadway play The Library, re-edited Heaven’s Gate, re-edited a black-and-white silent version of Raiders of the Lost Ark, produced the episodic version of his movie The Girlfriend Experience, created interactive murder mystery Mosaic, and served as cinematographer, editor, and camera operator on sequel Magic Mike XXL, Steven Soderbergh has officially returned to filmmaking in a major way.

Since his de facto comeback with 2017’s Logan Lucky, the Academy Award winner has churned out Unsane, High Flying Bird, The Laundromat, Let Them All Talk, and No Sudden Move, while he’s also in the midst of developing an HBO Max crime series. Before that, though, KIMI is coming to WarnerMedia’s platform on February 10.

Zoë Kravitz stars as an agoraphobic who uncovers evidence of some seriously violent misdeeds during her day job as an at-home tech worker and finds her calls going unanswered when she takes it higher up the food chain. Set during the current pandemic, she’s forced to confront her fears and head into the great outdoors to try and find out what’s really going on, all while citywide protests heighten her anxieties.

Soderbergh knows how to craft a breathless thriller, and KIMI certainly looks like it’s going to deliver on that front, so we’re excited to see if his latest feature lives up to the potential shown in the trailer when it comes to streaming in less than a month.