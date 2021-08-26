Steven Soderbergh Directing New Crime Thriller Series For HBO Max

The unstoppable Steven Soderbergh enjoyed one of the briefest and worst retirements in the history of Hollywood, which only lasted three years.

During that ‘retirement’ he directed the entirety of The Knick and Broadway play The Library, re-edited Heaven’s Gate, crafted a black-and-white silent version of Raiders of the Lost Ark, produced the episodic version of his movie The Girlfriend Experience, created interactive murder mystery Mosaic and served as cinematographer, editor, and camera operator on sequel Magic Mike XXL.

Since 2018 alone he’s directed five films and is in the midst of shooting a sixth, while he’s either produced or executive produced an additional six projects, and now he’s set to helm a TV series for HBO Max. Soderbergh’s latest feature No Sudden Move dropped on WarnerMedia’s platform at the beginning of July and flew almost completely under the radar, despite the star-studded crime thriller being subjected to widespread acclaim, but he’s clearly game to keep working for the streamer.

The 58 year-old is re-teaming with No Sudden Move writer Ed Solomon, who also penned Men in Black and Bill & Ted Face the Music among others, for a six-part miniseries following the investigation into a botched kidnapping. Secrets will be uncovered as friends and strangers find themselves drawn into a tangled web of crime, corruption and culture in what Soderbergh described as “a complex narrative that manages to be both kaleidoscopic and intimate”.

The next stage is the casting process, and looking at Soderbergh’s recent filmography there’s a very high chance that either Don Cheadle or Matt Damon will end up getting involved in some capacity, if not both of the Ocean’s alumni.