WB Developing Batwoman Movie, Kristen Stewart Eyed To Star

The Dark Knight is about to be relaunched on the big screen in the form of The Batman starring Robert Pattinson. As WB has high hopes for the movie, they’re due to expand the Bat-corner of the DC universe with solo films for the likes of Batgirl, Nightwing and more. And what with Ruby Rose about to join the Arrowverse on TV as the character, it seems Warner Bros. is now looking to develop a Batwoman standalone movie as well, and they’ve already got a few names eyed for it.

We Got This Covered has been informed by our sources – the same ones who told us Pattinson was confirmed to be playing Batman, and that Viola Davis was returning for The Suicide Squad – that the studio wants do something with Kate Kane on the big screen and Kristen Stewart is one actress on the wishlist for the part. As we’ve previously reported, WB is also considering Pattinson’s former Twilight co-star for Batgirl and right now, it’s unclear which role she may end up in.

We’ve also heard though that the plan is for the Batwoman movie to be inspired by the Greg Rucka comic books and will likely have a female director at the helm. Beyond that, however, we don’t know much more.

Circling back to Stewart though, and she might be a better pick for Batwoman than Batgirl. After all, she’s almost 30 years old, so might fit the more mature Kate Kane better than the younger Barbara Gordon. Plus, it would be best to get an openly LGBTQ actress like Stewart for the role. The Charlie’s Angels star recently revealed that she’d been told to keep her sexuality a secret if she hoped to get a big superhero movie gig, so she might enjoy proving the haters wrong by playing an out gay superhero herself.

Then again, she’s also a candidate for Batgirl as well so there’s no telling yet which way this will go. Or even if she’ll end up with either character. As far as we know, casting Stewart is just an internal discussion at present and an offer has yet to be formally extended. Presumably, work won’t really begin on either Batgirl or Batwoman until The Batman is either before cameras or has reached cinemas, so it may be a while before we hear anything concrete. As always, though, watch this space for more.