WB Execs Reportedly Hoping To Kiss The SnyderVerse Goodbye

It’s now been three weeks since Zack Snyder’s Justice League premiered on HBO Max, and we’re still no closer to getting anything resembling a firm answer on the future of the SnyderVerse that dispels the firm ‘no’ given by WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff when she drew a line under the filmmaker’s tenure as part of the franchise.

Of course, that hasn’t stopped fans from mounting another social media campaign in an effort to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, and the most recent batch of speculation has claimed that Dwayne Johnson could be key to the whole thing. While The Rock is going to be plenty busy shooting Black Adam for Warner Bros. and hasn’t even publicly revealed his stance or opinion on the matter, supporters have nonetheless been asking for his assistance.

As things stand, the SnyderVerse as we know it is over, with tipster Mikey Sutton reporting that Warner Bros. want to kiss the whole thing goodbye. That’s hardly a revelation when the higher-ups have looked increasingly unlikely to budge on their stance, and as the president of DC Films, the future of the theatrical series rests almost entirely in the hands of Walter Hamada, who has no interest whatsoever in picking up where Justice League 2.0 left off.

The DCEU is in the midst of changing its approach once again to try and adopt a more interconnected universe for what would be the second time, and they don’t see the SnyderVerse as part of it. The fans certainly aren’t going to give up, though, and it would be foolish to rule anything out given how unpredictable the franchise has constantly proven to be during its eight years in existence.