WB Reportedly Considering Bringing Ben Affleck Back For More Batman Projects

It took a while for people to get used to the idea of Ben Affleck as Batman, with the actor coming in for the same sort of criticism that Robert Pattinson recently experienced, thanks largely to his turn in 2003’s Daredevil and his time spent grabbing more headlines in the tabloids than the trades. Of course, the majority of those doubts were blown away once Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was released.

Affleck’s performance as a world-weary, cynical, broken and grizzled Batman that’s come dangerously close to losing all sense of humanity after spending decades on the job was an entirely different take on the character than we’d become used to seeing, and he was built like a brick sh*thouse for good measure. The actor may have described Justice League‘s reshoots as akin to suffering, but he gave a substantially better account of himself in the Snyder Cut.

His upcoming appearance in The Flash has at various points been touted as either his last stand or the beginning of a new arc, but we’ve been hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us the actor would return in the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut long before it was confirmed – that Warner Bros. are reportedly more open to the idea of continuing the Batfleck era than ever before.

Obviously, the star has been named in conjunction with dozens of projects since he was first announced for The Flash, and none of them have come to fruition as of yet, but conversations behind closed doors could be seen as an encouraging start. Then again, WB have made it perfectly clear they don’t give a solitary f*ck about what the fans think or want, so we’ll just have to wait and see.