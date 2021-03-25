WB Reportedly Cut Down Amber Heard’s Role In Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder’s Justice League won unanimous praise from fans after premiering on HBO Max last week, and it’s reinvigorated calls to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, despite the clear apathy Warner Bros. have when it comes to picking up any of the four-hour epic’s dangling cliffhangers, although there’s been plenty of talk claiming it could end up happening on streaming instead of the big screen.

One of the very few things Justice League supporters had an issue with, though, was unsurprisingly the increased screen time afforded to Amber Heard’s Mera. Those who haven’t been tracking the minutiae of her standing online and the various campaigns to banish her from existence probably feel the same way based on her horrendous British accent alone, but as predicted, her mere presence was a bone of contention among the hardcore fanbase.

In news that people probably don’t want to hear, when James Wan calls action on Aquaman 2 this summer, Heard will have appeared in the exact same number of DCEU movies as Henry Cavill, but we’ve now been informed by our sources – the same ones who told us that the Snyder Cut would be heading to HBO Max long before it was confirmed – that Warner Bros. shot down Zack’s suggestion of including even more Mera in his new version of Justice League.

Of course, Snyder was handed complete creative freedom to reinterpret the film however he saw fit, but it still needed final approval from the studio before being unleashed onto the world, so they’ll have no doubt made at least a couple of suggestions. And according to our intel, one of them was to not draw too much attention to the actress as during the time of the reshoots, they were still unsure about her future in the franchise.