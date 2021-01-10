WB Reportedly Wants Danny DeVito’s Penguin To Cameo In The Flash

It’s been a while since we’ve heard a wild casting rumor about The Flash, which is to be expected when the DCEU discourse has been dominated for months by the impending debut of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and more recently the surprisingly polarized reactions to Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984.

In fact, the cast has only gotten lighter, with Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson apparently rewriting her script to remove Ray Fisher’s Cyborg entirely after the actor made it clear that he has no intention of reprising the role as long as DC Films chief Walter Hamada is still around. That being said, recent reports have said the part may be recast instead, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

Given the concept of the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut and the shocking announcement that Michael Keaton was set to play Bruce Wayne for the first time in 30 years, though, the door is wide open for The Flash to feature some unexpected cameos. As a result, almost every big name to have starred in a DC adaptation has found themselves linked with an appearance at some stage, and Danny DeVito’s Penguin is the latest one being touted.

Insider Daniel Richtman says that the diminutive actor is wanted by Warner Bros. to show up as Oswald Cobblepot, and he does have previous experience with Keaton’s Dark Knight after chewing on the scenery in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns. However, whether or not the 76 year-old would be interested in getting back into the makeup chair for several hours at a time and being buried under prosthetics is up for debate, especially when fans of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia are fully aware that you’re a lot more likely to see DeVito with his clothes off these days.