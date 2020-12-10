Keanu Reeves Reportedly In Talks To Cameo In The Flash As Constantine

Though Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 is grabbing most of the attention right now when it comes to crazy superhero movie crossovers, let’s not forget that DC will be getting into the game soon, too, with The Flash. Ezra Miller’s Scarlet Speedster is set to sprint his way through the multiverse and encounter a bunch of legacy stars from the company’s history.

The big one we know right now is that Michael Keaton will be back as Batman, alongside Ben Affleck’s DCEU version, but there are certainly going to be plenty more where they came from. And one of them could be none other than Keanu Reeves.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, the John Wick star is in talks to reprise his role as John Constantine in the upcoming film. Reeves portrayed the occult detective in the character’s first ever live-action outing back in 2005. Though it was criticized for playing fast and loose with the comics, it’s gained a cult following over time, especially since the actor’s recent career renaissance.

New Fan Art Imagines Keanu Reeves As A Comic Book Accurate Constantine 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In fact, there’s been an increasing amount of talk about Reeves potentially reprising his role, perhaps in a full-blown belated sequel. The star himself has said he would be up for it, while Peter Stormare – who played the Devil in the movie – appears to know something we don’t and has stated that a follow-up’s happening. If Reeves does end up appearing in The Flash, it would be a neat way of reintroducing his version of the Hellblazer to audiences before Constantine 2 becomes a reality.

Other potential returning faces for the pic that’ve been discussed include Brandon Routh as Superman, Ryan Reynolds as Green Lantern, Jim Carrey as the Riddler and even George Clooney as Batman. The sky’s the limit when it comes to the possible crossovers with this one, too, as Warner Bros. won’t be held back by budget constraints like The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”