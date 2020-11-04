Brandon Routh Says He’s Open To Playing Superman In The Flash Movie

Brandon Routh’s tenure as Superman didn’t go exactly to plan, but he still got to make his mark on the world of DC when he signed up to play Ray Palmer in the Arrowverse, showing up for guest appearances on Arrow and The Flash before becoming a series regular on Legends of Tomorrow. Thanks to The CW’s annual crossover events, he even got to slip back into Clark Kent’s spandex to portray the Man of Steel once more during “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

The multiverse has been a regular fixture of DC’s small screen output, but The Flash movie looks like it could be a game-changer for the cinematic franchise, opening the doors to virtually unlimited storytelling possibilities. Michael Keaton returning as Batman 30 years after he last played the role would have been unthinkable not too long ago, while Ben Affleck also seemed to have drawn a line under his tenure as the Caped Crusader.

Brandon Routh's Superman Meets Michael Keaton's Batman In New DCEU Fan Art

The Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut is rumored to be packed full of cameos that will both expand the multiverse and offer plenty of fan service, and in a recent interview, Routh admitted that he’s more than open to the possibility of dusting off the cape to get in on the action.

“I mean yeah I think that’s always a possibility. Of course, they’re bringing in Michael Keaton, which I’m excited about, and some other people from the past DC projects. I think it’s very exciting, it worked really well in Crisis On Infinite Earths, and I was extremely proud and honored to be a part of it and to reprise my Superman. So it’s absolutely a possibility -,you can do anything. Everybody lives and dies all the time in those things.”

Henry Cavill has also been linked with The Flash, but with two Batmen set to appear in the movie, it isn’t like two Supermen is outside the realm of possibility. The multiverse is set to be the comic book genre’s next major storytelling device, and with Marvel also working on their own similar project, DC and Warner Bros. will be looking to pull out all of the stops to ensure that theirs is the one to beat.