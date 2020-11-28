WB Reportedly Developing Cyborg Movie Without Ray Fisher

It wouldn’t be unfair to say that Ray Fisher owes his entire career to the DCEU, with the actor having never appeared in a movie outside the confines of Warner Bros.’ shared universe, while the HBO Max exclusive release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League will mark just his third small screen credit after showing up in a single episode of ABC drama The Astronaut Wives Club and playing a main role in the third season of True Detective.

Being cast as a superhero in a massive franchise where you get the opportunity to rub shoulders with the likes of Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman looks like a game-changer on paper, but Fisher’s tenure as Cyborg hasn’t exactly gone to plan. He was a virtual non-entity in the theatrical edition of Justice League, and his planned standalone outing was quietly shelved as the DCEU reshuffled the deck following the poor response to Joss Whedon’s take on the all-star team.

Then there was the very public war of words between Fisher, the studio and Whedon himself, which saw the 33 year-old essentially invite legal action if anyone could prove his allegations towards the director were untrue, before WB execs denied all of his claims. That battle is far from over, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us Ben Affleck would return as Batman weeks before it was confirmed – that the Cyborg movie is back in development, although there are currently no plans for Fisher to star.

According to our intel, the multiverse and the events of The Flash will be used to explain why Victor Stone has been recast. Further details on what exactly they’re planning are unclear at this time, but if this is the route that Warner Bros. are going down, then they might find themselves facing a wave of backlash after the fans sided with Fisher when his quarrels with the higher ups first made headlines. Still, we’re told that they definitely want to do a solo project for the character and the plan right now is to make it without the aforementioned actor.