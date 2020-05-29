WB Reportedly Has No Current Plans For Harley Quinn After Birds Of Prey Flopped

According to Grace Randolph, there’s a solid chance we may never get to see another live-action Harley Quinn movie again. In a Tweet, the popular YouTuber and veteran leaker reported that sources close to her had informed there are no talks going on at Warner Bros. for future films revolving around the Clown Princess of Crime.

When actress Margot Robbie was cast as the character for 2016’s Suicide Squad, reactions were positive. Although the film itself received poor ratings across the board, critics agreed that Robbie’s energetic performance was one of the film’s few indisputable highlights, and a favorable alternative to Jared Leto’s highly divisive Joker at that.

When, following the release of Suicide Squad, it was announced that the actress would reprise her role in Birds of Prey, Quinn appeared to have solidified her position as the queen of the DCEU. Unfortunately, however, her reign was not to last. Failing to cash in on its all-female cast and empowering message, Birds of Prey bombed at the box office.

This, combined with renewed interest in the Joker character due to the explosive success of Todd Phillips smash-hit film, all but shoved Quinn out of the limelight. For now, the character remains scheduled to appear in next year’s sequel to Suicide Squad. This film, directed by Guardians of the Galaxy creator James Gunn, as opposed to the original’s David Ayer, will see Robbie, alongside Viola Davis and a few other actors, reprise the roles they played in the first film while also featuring some new comic book faces like Polka-Dot Man and King Shark.

