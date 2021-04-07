WB Reportedly Can’t Tell Dwayne Johnson No About Restoring The SnyderVerse

As the conversation surrounding the future of the SnyderVerse continues to rumble on, it was inevitable that once the ball started rolling it would begin gathering additional caveats of rumor and speculation along the way. One of the more recent wrinkles to the story has been the multiple reports making the rounds that say Dwayne Johnson could turn out to be integral to the whole thing.

There’ve been a variety of tales circulating over the last week or so that claim the DCEU’s Black Adam is fighting the #RestoreTheSndyderVerse fight behind closed doors in an attempt to try and convince Warner Bros. that picking up from where Zack Snyder’s Justice League left off is in the best interest of all parties.

However, the world’s biggest movie star has yet to publicly address any of the rumors, despite his willingness to share plenty of information regarding his upcoming slate with his social media following, which numbers into the hundreds of millions. Tipster Mikey Sutton is now claiming, though, that the studio might find themselves having to bend to his demands, given Johnson’s status in the industry and reputation as a proven box office draw, with his continued involvement in the DCEU potentially worth billions.

“In the end, will AT&T allow WarnerMedia to tell The Rock he can’t do this? They can’t. The Rock is cash, and this is worth billions.”

One recurring theme of the SnyderVerse discourse has been the reported differences in opinion between WB and its owner AT&T, the latter of whom are said to be pushing for Justice League‘s many dangling plot threads to continue being pulled on. As things stand, we’re no closer to getting an answer, but in the broadest terms, Dwayne Johnson is a contracted DC Films talent who presumably signed a multi-picture deal to headline Black Adam, so it’s still unclear at this stage how much influence his contract gives him behind the scenes in regards to matters that happen outside of his own solo franchise.