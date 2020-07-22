WB Reportedly Eyeing Avengers: Endgame Actress For DCEU’s New Lois Lane

Henry Cavill may have recently put the speculation surrounding his future as Superman to bed by signing up for multiple future DCEU movies, but it came burdened with the news that a Man of Steel sequel still isn’t on Warner Bros.’ list of priorities, with The Witcher star set to be restricted to cameos.

A lot of fans share the opinion that Cavill has been hard done by after being shunted into the background of both Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League despite headlining the movie that launched the entire shared universe. And while the news of his impending return was widely celebrated, it would be safe to assume that fans would much rather he played a bigger role than simply showing up in other people’s films.

With The Flash set to open up the multiverse, Cavill’s new contract could see him pop up literally anywhere in any of the alternate timelines, even as a new version of the hero. And while it remains to be seen exactly where he’ll appear next, we’ve now heard that WB are considering using the Flashpoint arc to recast and soft reboot several of Man of Steel‘s supporting characters, and they want the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Zoe Saldana to be their new Lois Lane.

New Fan Art Imagines Black Suit Superman In The Justice League Snyder Cut 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us a Green Lantern show is headed to HBO Max, Viola Davis was returning for The Suicide Squad and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be delayed – WB is looking for an actress of color to play the new Lois and see Saldana as the ideal candidate to take on the role of the Big Blue Boy Scout’s rebooted love interest once the timeline has been reset in The Flash. She’s not the only name on their list, mind you, but she’s said to be one of the top choices.

While there’ve been reports that Superman could be getting a reboot of his own that exists outside continuity like The Batman and Joker, WB apparently want their next Lois Lane to be played by an actress of color to increase the franchise’s diversity, which is why they’re planning on using The Flash to reboot both the character and much of the DCEU as a whole. Indeed, after Barry Allen goes back in time and messes with the past, the universe is going to look a lot different in more ways than one.