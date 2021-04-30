WB Reportedly Has A Gagging Order On Zack Snyder’s Justice League

In the buildup to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the only person that seemed to be promoting the movie was the director himself. HBO Max released a series of trailers and short promos focusing on each individual member of the titular team, but neither the streaming service or Warner Bros. put much effort into mounting a significant marketing campaign.

Snyder was absolutely everywhere, though, showing up all across print and online media to hype up the impending release of his four-hour epic, the culmination of a long and winding saga that saw him replaced by Joss Whedon after stepping away from the production, leading to a notorious box office bomb and the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign, which rolled on for two and a half years before the all-new Justice League was officially confirmed.

Justice League Snyder Cut Gallery 1 of 38

Click to skip









































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Now, a recent report is claiming that a company-wide gagging order has been placed on Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which is why there was so little promotion on the studio’s part, and also explains HBO Max’s refusal to release official viewership numbers. Of course, we should point out that the streamer has never provided exact figures for any of its exclusives including the likes of Wonder Woman 1984, Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat, with the audience information largely coming from third-party service Samba TV.

As per the report, though, WarnerMedia want the SnyderVerse conversation to disappear for good, which is why they allegedly issued an edict forbidding employees from talking about it. Naturally, this invites questions as to why they’d give Zack Snyder’s Justice League the green light in the first place at a cost of $70 million if they’re so intent on sweeping it under the rug and suppressing its success, but there’s been so much speculation in the wake of the Snyder Cut that it’ll be a long time before anyone possesses all of the facts, gag order or not.