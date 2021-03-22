WB Reportedly Wants Henry Cavill To Headline A New Franchise For Them

Henry Cavill is currently knee deep in filming on season 2 of Netflix’s popular fantasy show The Witcher, which has been hit by a series of setbacks ever since cameras first started rolling at the beginning of last year, although the second run of episodes are still set to premiere before the end of 2021.

However, the actor did take the time out of his busy schedule to praise Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which gave his Superman much more to do than have a weird upper lip and show up for the climactic action sequence. Naturally, fans are desperate to hear what he has to say about J.J. Abrams’ in-development reboot, but for now, Cavill is keeping his opinions to himself.

Inevitably, the 37 year-old has been linked to an almost alarming number of projects since the news of Bad Robot’s Superman first broke, the majority of which have hailed from insider Daniel Richtman. After already reporting that Cavill was being courted for a sequel to The Man from U.N.C.L.E., an unnamed Disney prince, a mystery superhero movie, a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, miscellaneous video game adaptations, a collaboration with Robert Downey Jr. and many more, the tipster is now claiming that Warner Bros. want him to headline a new franchise.

There are no details on exactly what this franchise is, but Richtman says the two parties are in talks despite him being mad about the whole Superman thing. As always, though, we’d advise you to wait until we hear from Henry Cavill himself on what his next move is going to be before getting too excited about anything, especially when he’s still under contract with the DCEU for the time being.