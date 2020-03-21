WB Reportedly Offering Robert Downey Jr. A Huge Payday To Join The DCEU

You would have thought that Tony Stark sacrificing himself to save the entire universe at the end of Avengers: Endgame had drawn a pretty definitive line under Robert Downey Jr.‘s time as the figurehead of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but speculation surrounding the actor’s return to the franchise has only intensified in recent weeks.

A cameo in Black Widow is widely expected whenever the movie eventually gets released, and there have also been reports that RDJ is keen to rejoin the MCU if he gets the chance to work with friend and protege Tom Holland again, although his exorbitant salary demands are said to be a huge stumbling block. However, we’ve also heard that following Dolittle’s disastrous performance, the Sherlock Holmes star has become more open to the idea of dropping his asking price.

It looks like Marvel might have to act quickly if they want to finalize Tony Stark’s second coming though, because we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Jim Carrey will cameo as the Mask in Space Jam 2, and a Green Lantern show is coming to HBO Max, both of which are confirmed – that Warner Bros. and DC are said to be considering the idea of making Downey Jr. a very lucrative offer to join their own comic book universe. We couldn’t get an exact figure from our sources, but we’re told it’d be similar to the kind of money he was making for some of his later MCU movies. And even if he did decide to work with them, it wouldn’t necessarily rule out a return to Marvel at some point.

Following on from the news earlier this week that the MCU’s three Chrises were also being eyed by the opposition though, this would certainly reignite the war between the old rivals if Marvel’s biggest name was to jump ship and sign on to the DCEU. Of course, Robert Downey Jr. has already been linked with playing an older, more grizzled version of Hal Jordan in the proposed Green Lantern reboot, but from what we understand, nothing has been set in stone just yet. All we know for now is that Warner Bros. is eager to get him on board and if he were to sign up for a DC flick, it would no doubt send fans into absolute meltdown.