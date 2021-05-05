WB Reportedly Planning Mortal Kombat Vs. DCEU Crossover Movie

Warner Bros. just launched a major new franchise with Mortal Kombat, with the video game adaptation proving to be a huge hit for HBO Max. It might not have received glowing reviews, but the positive fan reception and high viewing figures have inspired the studio to start expanding the universe in various ways, according to recent reports. And now, news has arrived of the wildest spinoff that we’ve heard is in the works: a DC crossover movie.

Giant Freakin Robot is sharing that their sources tell them that WB is “in the earliest stages of discussing a possible crossover” with the world of DC. Clearly, this is far from being a set thing right now, but the studio apparently already knows who would be the star of the film and also the key to tying the two franchises together, as Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam would allegedly be the one that it’s all built around.

Though this crossover seems like a crazy left field idea, gamers will be familiar with the connections between the properties. After all, Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe was the first piece of media to slam the IPs together. Meanwhile, the Injustice: Gods Among Us games have featured a few MK guest playable characters as well, thanks to NetherRealm Studios being the developer of both franchises.

On the movie side of things, Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to introduce the idea of Warner Bros.’ back catalog existing in one big multiverse, so after that, a Mortal Kombat vs. DC flick doesn’t seem all that far-fetched. Presumably, WB will park this crossover concept until after Black Adam comes out so they can see that going all-in on Johnson’s antihero is the right thing to do. But, given The Rock’s enormous popularity, there’s a high chance that we’ll be getting much more of Adam.

Other Mortal Kombat spinoffs in the works, meanwhile, include solo films for the likes of Scorpion and Raiden as well as an all-female team-up. A sequel is also on the way, and possibly a third outing to form a trilogy.